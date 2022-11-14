Body temperature, pulse rate, respiration rate and blood pressure: the four vital signs. They’re the most routinely monitored measurements of the body’s basic functions. In the mid-1990s, the American Pain Society tried to add a fifth: pain.

Pain diagrams soon began popping up in doctor’s offices around the country. On the left of the spectrum, a pain level of zero and a smiley face. On the right, a pain level of 10 and a scowl. While the medical field used to focus on reducing pain, the goal was suddenly to eliminate it altogether, said Robin Rickard, executive director for Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center.