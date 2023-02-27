When Nicole Wells, a trans woman, was incarcerated in 2018 at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, she experienced the mistreatment that many trans women inmates go through, according to testimony this week on an anti-discrimination bill.

“I was assaulted by staff. I was raped by staff,” Wells said during a Maryland House Judiciary Committee hearing on a bill that would protect transgender, nonbinary and intersex individuals from discrimination while housed in correctional facilities. “[The correction officer] exposed himself to me and proceeded to force me to perform inhumane acts with him. From there, I was placed in protective custody and in protective custody, you are locked down 24 hours a day…sometimes I didn’t take a shower for weeks.