Before the start of her last year in graduate school at the University of Maryland, Melanie Yates could see her future ahead: graduating, marrying her partner Josh, purchasing a house.

But everything changed when police found Josh Siems alone and unresponsive on his bathroom floor in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022, Yates wrote in a Maryland Matters guest commentary. There were signs of a fentanyl overdose, and Yates and Siems’ family discovered the drug in his apartment.