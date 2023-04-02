The Baltimore oriole; the diamondback terrapin, lacrosse, the blue crab, black-eyed susans. Marylanders soon may be toasting those state symbols with a new one — Maryland rye, the proposed state spirit.

While there are attempts most years to make something a state symbol, many do not pass. In 2002, former Democratic delegates David Rudolph and James Crouse introduced a bill that would make apple oatmeal cookies the state cookie. Both apples and cereal grass, which is used to make oatmeal, are large crops in Maryland, and the hope was to support and pay homage to the agricultural industry by making this the state cookie.