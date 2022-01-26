It says a lot about a job and a devotion to work to leave the organization a $1.7 million gift when a person dies. But, that’s exactly what 34-year-veteran of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service wildlife worker Marilyn Mause did after passing away in 2018.
The estate of Mause specified that the monies were to go toward wildlife education and upland habitat projects in the state.
“Marilyn’s heart was in upland habitat and later in career education. Her wishes were that the money be specifically spent on these projects. We plan to set up a team within the Wildlife and Heritage Service to make sure her incredibly generous gift is used to further both of those projects in a meaningful way that will honor her legacy,” said Karina Stonesifer, associate director of Wildlife and Heritage Service.
Mause was a graduate of the University of Maryland. Later in her career she took a lot of pride in the Wild Acres Program and developed a keen interest in speaking to the public about backyard wildlife habitat. After her retirement she remained active in the Envirothon program, which is a high school academic program teaching students about natural resources.
Mause was described as a very private person by coworkers, who couldn’t speculate as to how she was able to bequeath such a large amount of money. What is known is that she was not married and had no children. There appears to be no immediate family in the area.
A dedicated employee, Mause grew up in Myersville in a rural area of Frederick County spending a lot of time outside. She thought she could make a difference working with landowners and farmers on habitat projects.
“I think I can speak for everyone when I say we were all very surprised to receive her gift,” Stonesifer said.