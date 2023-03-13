A group of Maryland lawmakers, including Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, has urged the Federal Communications Commission to improve broadband mapping data accuracy for the state.

“Guaranteeing all Americans access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet is a shared goal, and we appreciate the FCC’s commitment to this endeavor,” the lawmakers said in a letter Tuesday to the FCC. “To that end, we urge your agency to update and improve its broadband mapping data based on the feedback from our state’s broadband office.”