School staff would receive protection from lawsuits stemming from discipling students under a proposed bill from Del. Robin Grammer (R-Baltimore County) that was heard in the General Assembly in January.

“We have significant problems with public education,” Grammer told Capital News Service. “The discipline issues are real, very real, despite the politicking around it.” Teachers are afraid to intervene in bullying and other disciplinary problems for fear of lawsuits, and, he said, that’s meant fewer teachers or teachers leaving the profession early.