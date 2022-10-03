Court approves early counting of mail-in ballots

The court ruling Friday that will allow election officials to count mail-in ballots earlier is expected to speed up the counting of votes, which should mean an earlier certification of the 2022 election.

 Capital News Service photo by Karen Denny

The Maryland State Board of Elections can begin counting early mail-in ballots as of Saturday, Oct. 1, following the Court of Special Appeals’ decision to deny Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox’s effort to halt the process.

The board of elections asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court in August for permission to change its counting process of mail-in ballots, because, it said, it anticipated a much larger number of ballots.