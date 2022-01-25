The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data earlier this week. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 4,700 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5% in December. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryland has regained 324,600 total jobs with 304,300 gained in the private sector. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 99,700 jobs.
The Professional and Business Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 3,000 jobs from the administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (2,500), professional, scientific and technical services (300), and management of companies and enterprises (200) subsectors.
Other sectors that experienced growth include: Other services (1,200); leisure and hospitality (900); education and health services (400); financial activities (200); and manufacturing (100).
Sectors that experienced decline last month include: Trade, transportation and utilities (900); mining, logging and construction (800); and information (100).
Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics servers. A slight lag may exist as the database is refreshed.
