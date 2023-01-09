The Maryland Department of Planning this month launched the Military and Community Compatible Use Website, focused on promoting compatible civilian development in Maryland that supports long-term military sustainability and continued regional community development around the state’s military installations.

The new website and handbook, accessed at militarycompatibility.maryland.gov, alongside the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Renewable Energy Compatible Siting Project, are integral implementation measures of the 2019 Maryland Statewide Joint Land Use Study Response Implementation Strategy, all completed in collaboration with our U.S. Department of Defense federal partners and funded by a grant received from the DoD’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation to support military-civilian compatible use.