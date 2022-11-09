Question 4 on the Maryland ballot passed easily on Election Day, which means Marylanders 21 years and older can expect to legally use, carry and grow recreational marijuana beginning July 1, 2023.

The Associated Press called the contest with 65.4% for and 34.6% against with about 38% of the vote counted. Maryland became the 20th state in the nation to legalize recreational cannabis. The state legalized medical marijuana in 2014.