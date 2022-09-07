Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine

Peter Sooy, a 35-year-old government contractor from Silver Spring, gets the new COVID-19 booster at a Giant pharmacy. Sooy said he wanted to get vaccinated to make sure he protects the new baby in the family.

 Capital News Service photo by Abby Zimmardi

Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.