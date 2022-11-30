Maryland’s Hoyer adjusts to new role out of leadership

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) in a press briefing Nov. 29 discusses the new Democratic leadership and the party’s goals during the lame duck term.

 Capital News Service photo by Courtney Cohn

Outgoing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) has started transitioning into a new role after stepping away from his leadership position Nov. 17.

Hoyer said he looks forward to returning to the House Appropriations Committee, where he served during the years when he was not in party leadership.