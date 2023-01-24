Maryland’s legal cannabis market to be shaped by many hands

Maryland lawmakers must design a framework to turn an illegal marijuana producing and distributing industry into a legal one by July 1.

 Capital News Service photo by E. A. Breeden

With lawmakers facing a July 1 deadline to provide a framework for the legal use, possession, and sale of cannabis after voters approved full legalization in November, it’s clear, just a week into the General Assembly session, that the task won’t be straightforward.

While the public is generally enthusiastic about legalization, which passed with 67% support and received more votes than Gov. Wes Moore (D), legislators have a lot of work to do to build a legal market that fulfills their commitments on issues like equity, public safety, and taxation and revenue.