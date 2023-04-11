In the wake of a federal district court ruling revoking FDA approval for a major abortion drug, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) is working with the state Department of Health to explore stockpiling the drug.

On April 7, Matthew Kacsmaryk, a conservative federal judge in Texas, ruled that the FDA should withdraw approval for mifepristone. The abortion pill has been on the market for 23 years and the ruling, which takes effect on April 14, represents an unprecedented challenge to the FDA’s authority.