Big fish

Miles Sanchez poses with a 52-inch blue catfish that he caught in the Potomac River on March 15, 2022.

 Maryland Fisheries Service photo

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) has asked the federal government to declare the increasing population of invasive fish species in the Chesapeake Bay an ongoing commercial fishery disaster.

“In recent years, the state has become increasingly concerned about the explosion in the abundance of invasive fish species in the Chesapeake Bay, including blue catfish, flathead catfish, and snakehead,” Moore said in a statement on March 16. “It is critical to act now to mitigate the effects of these invasive species and to provide assistance to the commercial fishing industry.”