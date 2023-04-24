Going to pick up your child from school with your gun in your handbag, or going to the bar for a drink with your handgun in your concealed holster — these are both things that will likely be prohibited this October, even with a concealed carry permit, after the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation tightening gun laws, despite heavy pushback from Republican lawmakers.

Three important pieces of gun legislation passed in the final days of the legislative session, one in the final hours, and not without heated debate. None have yet been signed by the governor.