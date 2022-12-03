A recent report from the Waterkeeper Alliance revealed U.S. states’ pollution levels of certain chemicals in their waterways — and Maryland’s samples revealed high levels of contamination.

The Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit global network of waterkeeper groups aiming for access to clean water everywhere, released a report in October to showcase findings from the past several months about U.S. waterways. The group collected samples from different bodies of water across the country and tested them for specific chemicals called per- and polyflouroalkyl substances, or PFAS.