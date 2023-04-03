Maryland voters will be asked to enshrine abortion rights into the state Constitution next year, after the Maryland House of Delegates’ passage of the “Right to Reproductive Freedom Act” last month.

Senate Bill 798 will place a referendum on ballots during the 2024 general election, allowing voters to decide whether the reproductive rights amendment should be added to Maryland’s Constitution. It doesn’t need to be signed by Gov. Wes Moore (D), although he has said he supports it. The House vote on its version of the bill was 98-38.