As established by federal law, on the first Monday after the second Wednesday of December after a presidential general election, each state’s electors will meet in their respective state capitals and cast their electoral votes – one for president and one for vice president.
Maryland’s electors will meet at noon on Monday, Dec. 14, in the Maryland State House to cast their votes for president and vice president of the United States, according to a release from the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is closed to the public, but the event will be live-streamed at elections.maryland.gov/electoralcollege.
A recording will be available from the same link following the meeting.
Each state is allocated a number of electors equal to the number of senators (always two) plus the number of its U.S. representatives. Maryland has ten electoral votes — one for each of Maryland’s eight congressional seats and two for Maryland’s two U.S. Senate seats.
In Maryland, the political parties choose ten individuals who will pledge their electoral votes to the parties’ candidates for president and vice president. The individuals pledged to the candidates for president and vice president who receive the plurality of the votes cast in the State are Maryland’s electors. When the electors meet on Dec. 14, they will take an oath before the Clerk of the Court of Appeals and cast their votes for the candidates for the president and vice president who received the plurality of the votes cast in the state.
The electoral votes are then sealed and transmitted from each state to the president of the U.S. Senate who, on a designated date, opens and reads them before both houses of Congress. There are a total of 538 electoral votes, and 270 are required to elect the president.
More information about the electoral college is available on The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration website at archives.gov/electoral-college. For historical information on the presidential electors of Maryland, see the Maryland State Archives’ list of the presidential electors in Maryland from 1789 to 2016 at the website msa.maryland.gov/.
This Electoral College meeting honors the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed that the right to vote may not be denied or abridged by the United States or State on the account of sex.
Voters may contact the State Board of Elections at 1-800-222-VOTE (8683) or visit www.elections.maryland.gov.