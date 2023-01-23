Moore budget release begins new governor’s focus on equity

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore(D)  discusses his fiscal 2024 budget proposal.

 Capital News Service photo by Michael Charles

Gov. Wes Moore highlighted significant investments in education, transportation, economic development, public safety and health in releasing his administration’s first budget on Friday.

“This is the most ambitious budget that you will see for a first year of an administration in recent history. But I think in this budget, we also show that you can be bold without being reckless,” Moore (D) said. “This budget that you will see is not only a summation of our values, it’s strategic. It prepares us to weather the downside risk in the larger economy. But it also makes long-needed investments to position us for long-term growth.”


Capital News Service reporter Kara Thompson contributed to this report.