Moore signs child sex protections, 90-plus bills into law

With legislative leaders and activists looking on, Gov. Wes Moore (D) signs House Bill 1, which extends the time to file suits over child sexual abuse, at the Governor's Reception Room in the State House on April 11. Seated from left are Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D), Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city), the governor and House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County).

 Capital News Service photo by Michelle Larkin

Gov. Wes Moore signed his first batch of recently passed bills into law Tuesday, one day after the state legislature adjourned for the year, ensuring that proposals designed to protect victims of child sexual abuse, defend workers and assist Maryland families become law.

“It's a great day for our families and it's a great day for our communities,” Moore (D) said. “I'm proud because this session showed that we, as a state, can move differently. To show that we can move in partnership and show that once again Maryland can do big things and Maryland can lead.”