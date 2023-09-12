Moore tells interviewer he has no interest in higher office

Gov. Wes Moore (D), right, is interviewed by Semafor Editor-at-large Steve Clemons in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 12.

 Kiersten Hacker/Capital News Service

Gov. Wes Moore fended off questions Tuesday on whether he’ll run in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary during an interview with global news organization Semafor, saying he had no interest in higher office and turning the subject to his nontraditional political background.

“I think it’s really important for people to remember that I am probably the most improbable governor in this country,” Moore (D) said in answer to the first question from Semafor Cofounder and Editor-at-large Steve Clemons. “I’m a person who has never come from a political lineage.”


  