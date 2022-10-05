Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Republican opponent Dan Cox in the governor’s race on Nov. 8, according to a University of Maryland-Washington Post poll.

The University of Maryland poll sampled 810 registered voters in Maryland by phone from Sept. 22–27. It found that 60% would vote for Moore while 28% would vote for Cox, with the 9% of people surveyed saying they were undecided and the remainder saying either they would vote for someone else or not vote in the race.