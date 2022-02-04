Nonprofits led by people of color were more likely to experience greater than 50% losses in every revenue stream than white-led nonprofits, according to Maryland Nonprofits’ COVID-19 Pandemic and Racial Equity Survey, released Dec. 1, 2021. (Chart taken from Maryland Nonprofits’ Dec. 1 COVID-19 Pandemic Racial and Equity Survey)
Nonprofit Prince George's County Program Coordinator Breonna Smith, left, chats with Communications Assistant Amir Shaw at the organization's resource center at Bowie's Vista Gardens Marketplace on Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Nonprofit Prince George's County)
Nonprofits led by people of color were more likely to experience greater than 50% losses in every revenue stream than white-led nonprofits, according to Maryland Nonprofits’ COVID-19 Pandemic and Racial Equity Survey, released Dec. 1, 2021. (Chart taken from Maryland Nonprofits’ Dec. 1 COVID-19 Pandemic Racial and Equity Survey)
Nonprofit Prince George's County Program Coordinator Breonna Smith, left, chats with Communications Assistant Amir Shaw at the organization's resource center at Bowie's Vista Gardens Marketplace on Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Nonprofit Prince George's County)
ANNAPOLIS — Tiffany Turner-Allen said she is tired of her nonprofit organization and workers being seen as resilient and coworkers calling themselves martyrs to their community causes.
“We’re expected to do good and do well from a place of scarcity,” said Turner-Allen, who runs Nonprofit Prince George’s County, a group supporting other nonprofits on a $300,000 budget.
Minority-led nonprofits struggled disproportionately during the pandemic, fueled by hard-to-reach government funding and catastrophic losses on every income source, according to Maryland Nonprofit survey data released Dec. 1.
To counter this distress, over 215 nonprofits and individuals are calling for state administrators to allocate $1 billion of Maryland’s reported budget surplus to aid struggling nonprofits, with half of that spent in the near term, and half set aside in years to come.
When the pandemic hit, Turner-Allen, who is Black, said she worked 16-hour days or longer seven days a week with a 1-year-old at home. Her organization didn’t have the money or staff to ease the pressure, she said.
On average, 80% of all nonprofits in over 4,000 registered Prince George’s County operate on $25,000 or less, Turner-Allen said to Capital News Service in a phone interview.
Of Turner-Allen’s organization’s 150 member nonprofits, 50% operate on $250,000 or less, which is the lowest tier of financial information the organization collects. Smaller organizations may not have the resources to participate in Nonprofit Prince George’s County meetings, she said Wednesday.
When a full-time employee can cost $30,000 to $40,000, these smaller organizations rely on volunteer work, but volunteers are burnt out, she said.
“Prince George’s County has experienced the brunt of the pandemic,” Turner-Allen said, calling the county a “majority-melanated community” that felt great job loss and death tolls.