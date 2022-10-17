Health care workers quit their jobs in large numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying an existing worker shortage in health care professions like nursing. The overall health care workforce was down by 7.5 million workers in 2020, a 3.2% decrease from the previous year after growing steadily for the past decade.

The American Nurses Association estimated that more than a million nurses are required to join the workforce in the coming years to prevent a critical nursing shortage. The American Health Association also reports other shortages in health care, such as respiratory therapists and physicians — the country may face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2033.