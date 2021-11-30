Gov. Larry Hogan recently announced that a new partnership is launching today between the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and the Governors Highway Safety Association to provide 1,000 Uber ride credits worth $10 each to Marylanders for a sober ride home. Maryland is one of five states to be awarded this grant.
“No one should ever get behind the wheel of a car and drive impaired, and we hope that this creative new initiative will encourage more Marylanders to make better choices,” Hogan said in a release. “This holiday season, it’s critical that we work together to protect our families, friends, and neighbors.”
The governor first announced the initiative at the annual Maryland Remembers ceremony, which honors the victims of impaired driving.
These $10 rideshare credits will be available through Saturday, Jan. 1. To redeem the $10 credit, Marylanders can open the Uber app, choose Wallet from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the Promo Codes section. Marylanders can use the code “MAKEAPLAN2021” and $10 will be applied to their account. Each rider is limited to two $10 credits during the campaign while the supplies last.
Last year, 120 people died and more than 2,600 were injured on Maryland roadways due to impaired driving. Even though 2020 saw substantially lower traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, 14,170 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — 1,345 of those arrests occurring between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
“There are already too many families that will have empty chairs at the dinner table this holiday season because of the pandemic,” said GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins. “It’s tragic and frustrating to see even more lives lost on our roads from completely preventable drunk and drug-impaired driving crashes. GHSA is proud to partner with Uber to help Maryland provide drivers a safe and convenient alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired.”
Throughout the holiday season, the Highway Safety Office will promote Be the SOBER Driver and Be the MAKE A PLAN Driver messaging on social media platforms.