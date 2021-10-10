SALISBURY – The weekend of October 21-24, Salisbury University will celebrate Alumni, family and community with honors and celebrations.
Festivities will begin with the Seidel School alumni virtual wine tasting 8 p.m. Thursday, October 21. Registration is $10.
Activities continue with the class of 1971 50th reunion 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, in the Worcester Room. Admission is $20, free for class of ’71 members, and pre-registration is required. The classes of 1936, 1941, 1946, 1951, 1956, 1961, 1966 also will be recognized.
The Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony follows at 5:30 p.m. in the Guerrieri Academic Commons. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no ceremony was held in 2020. This year, 14 individuals, covering the classes of 2020 and 2021, will be inducted.
The 2020 inductees are: Kylor Berkman ’09 (Men's Lacrosse), Mike Celenza ’10, M’13 (Baseball), Kelly Phillips ’08 (Women's Lacrosse), Delannie Spriggs ’10 (Men's Track & Field), Kyle Sterling ’10 (Men's Soccer), Danielle (Twilley) Sweitzer ’08, M’09, ’11 (Field Hockey) and Doug Fleetwood ’72 (Baseball). The 2021 inductees are: Lauren Brenneman ’10 (Softball), Brandon Fugett ’09, M'11 (Track & Field), Chris Heier ’07 (Men's Lacrosse), Sarah (McKinley) Goodson ’10 (Women's Lacrosse), Bill Whittington ’06 (Men's Soccer), Eric Willey ’09 (Baseball) and Pat Lamboni ’78, M’80 (Athletic Training).
Admission is $35, $30 for past inductees.
Events on Saturday begin with the Family Weekend Breakfast 9:30-11 a.m. in Commons Dining Hall. Families and students may gather for a meal featuring traditional breakfast foods. An official welcome from the SU administration takes place at 10 a.m.
The Sea Gull Flock Party 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Sea Gull Stadium, features fun and games as well as food and beverage for purchase. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Center for Student Achievement, College of Health and Human Services, Henson School, Perdue School, Seidel School and Fulton School will all have tents to connect with alumni.
Sea Gull football hosts Kean University at 1 p.m. Admission is $7; $5 for alumni; seniors and non-SU students; $3 for children 5-12; free for children under 5. SU Gull Card holders are admitted free. The ticket booth opens at 11 a.m.
Family Weekend Bingo is 8 p.m. in the Wicomico Room of the Guerrieri Student Union. Admission is $25 and includes a commemorative dauber and 6 bingo sheets with 10 cards on each. Must be 18 or older to play.
On Sunday, SU honors late Alumni Association Past President Rob Schultheis by partnering with organizers for the annual “Run the Boards Like Rob” memorial 5K and walk on the Ocean City, MD, boardwalk.
The run begins 9 a.m. at the Dough Roller restaurant, 606 S. Atlantic Ave. Registration is $30. Proceeds benefit the Robert Schultheis Memorial Scholarship at SU.
Other highlights include:
Friday, October 22
7:15 a.m.-8:30 p.m. – Anytime Dining with your Student, Commons Dining Hall ($13.50 lunch, $16.75 dinner)
1-4 p.m. – Fall for Fulton, Fulton Hall fountain and lawn
5 p.m. – May Literacy Center 30th Anniversary and Open House, Conway Hall, Room 176
5-6:30 p.m. – “Sin of Obmission” African-American Diaspora Graphic Design Exhibit, Blackwell Hall Lobby
5-8 p.m. – School of Social Work Social, The Brick Room, 116 N. Division St. ($10)
Saturday, October 23
9-10:30 a.m. – Seidel School of Education Brunch, Conway Hall, Room 176
10 a.m.-noon – Center for Equity, Justice and Inclusion Open House and Tour
11 a.m.-3 p.m. (lunch), 4:30-7:30 p.m. (dinner) – Anytime Dining with your Student, Commons Dining Hall ($13.50 lunch, $16.75 dinner)
9 a.m. – Swish and Slam Golf Tournament, Great Hope Golf Course, 8380 Crisfield Highway, Westover, MD ($105)
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Henson Medical Simulation Center Tours
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Sea Gull Scavenger Hunt
11 a.m.-9 p.m. – Women’s Soccer Alumni Day
1-4 p.m. – Sarasota Area Alumni Happy Hour, 3 Keys Brewing, Bradenton, FL
4 p.m. – Men’s Soccer Alumni Game, Sea Gull Soccer Stadium ($30)
4-6 p.m. – Campus Tours, Admissions House
6 p.m. – Field Hockey hosts Rowan University, Sea Gull Stadium
6 p.m. – Class of 1976 Reunion, Alumni House ($25)
8 p.m. – Movie: Raya and the Last Dragon, Guerrieri Student Union Fireside Lounge
Sunday, October 24
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – PACE Alumni Tea, Worcester Room
All attendees at indoor SU events are required to wear a mask while in the audience, regardless of vaccination status. Attendees may be asked to leave an event for non-compliance.
Attendees also must complete an online COVID-19 screening on the day of their visit, prior to coming to the SU campus, at www.salisbury.edu/visitorscreening.
Those planning to park on campus must register in advance for a free parking pass at http://webapps.salisbury.edu/parking/visitor/.
For more information or to register for events call 410-543-6042 or visit the homecoming and family weekend webpage at www.salisbury.edu/homecoming.