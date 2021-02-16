Six Flags America, D.C.’s Thrill Capital, is searching for over 1,500 employees to be part of the longest season in park history. Interested applicants may take advantage of the park’s first-ever virtual hiring event on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20-21. All candidates may apply online and be interviewed, trained and on boarded virtually. Six Flags offers competitive wages, great benefits, flexible schedules and a variety of jobs from March through December. Hundreds of applicants will be hired on the spot this week.
To take part in Virtual Hiring:
Applicants apply online at www.sixflags.com/america/jobs prior to Feb. 20;
Candidates will receive an email to sign up for an interview time between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.;
On the day of the interview, applicants will either receive a call or receive a link for their interview via Microsoft Teams (depending on the position); and
Once hired, applicants can also complete some of their paperwork and training online, then start getting paid in as little as 48 hours.
Six Flags America is seeking first-time applicants for frontline positions, paying up to $11.75 per hour, for candidates 16 years old and up. The park also offers opportunities for 15 year olds wanting to gain valuable work experience. A variety of positions are available including lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, warehouse clerks, security officers and more.
Six Flags offers other benefits including scholarship opportunities, insurance plans, in-park discounts, rewards & recognitions, and flexible scheduling great for students, teachers, retirees or anyone looking for a second job or a job that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule. Six Flags also offers unlimited theme park and waterpark admission for employees, free tickets for family and friends, exclusive Team Member events and more.
Applicants may apply online anytime. For questions, call Human Resources at (301) 249-1500 x3231, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information is available at https://www.sixflags.com/america/jobs.
ELI WOHLENHAUS