School start times

Only traditional ninth grade to 12th grade high schools under a respective jurisdiction's administration are calculated in averages. Source: Maryland public school systems.

 Map by Nicky Wolcott, created with Datawrapper

When the Howard County Board of Education voted last month to start the school day later, it became the second Maryland jurisdiction in just two years to push its school start times back.

The movement for later school start times has been gaining momentum for decades. Those efforts have come to fruition as Howard County passed a resolution to push its high school start time to 8 a.m. in the same academic year that Anne Arundel County implemented its 8:30 a.m. high school start times.


