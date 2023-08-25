Some school expenses, big and small, remain a mystery

The Three Brothers Italian Restaurant in Hyattsville, which has done tens of thousands of business with the Prince George's County Public Schools.

 Photo by Jerry Zremski

If you take a look at some of the ways Maryland school districts spend your tax dollars, you may be left with an obvious question: Why?

In one major case, it’s not a question the spokesman for Anne Arundel County Public Schools was willing to answer. As a result, the third-largest school expenditure in the state remains unexplained.


  

Local News Network Director Jerry Zremski compiled this story based on reporting by Capital News Service reporters Sarah Meklir, Christine Folivi and Zachary Intrater.