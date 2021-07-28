Gov. Larry Hogan (R) this week announced $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants for fiscal 2022 to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state. The announcement — coming during the fourth day of the governor’s tour of the Eastern Shore — was made at the Ocean City Fire Department, which received $50,000 for a fire and rescue vessel engine replacement.
“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” Hogan said in a release. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating.”
The funding will go toward 60 projects in 19 counties, including grants for statewide projects and emergency water rescue needs. Projects include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.
“We are pleased to demonstrate Maryland’s commitment to keeping our waters safe and accessible through these grant awards,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “The Waterway Improvement Fund is an essential program that benefits all waterway users.”
To streamline the grant application and management process, DNR has created the Grants Gateway to provide a single entry point for grantees and assure access to funding for innovative local projects. The gateway also provides DNR with an integrated grant-management system to monitor sources, manage data, and ensure grants are consistent with the department’s strategic priorities.
The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating and cruising public. It is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.
Statewide funding includes $1,313,400 for emergency dredging and navigation needs; $146,000 in cost share for federal Clean Vessel Act funding for the operation/maintenance of marina sewage pumpouts; $250,000 cost share for federal Sport Fish Restoration Boating Access and Boating Infrastructure Grant projects; and $2.5 million cost share for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service boating programs.
Projects to be funded in Southern Maryland include:
In Calvert County — $200,000 for boat basin pier and bulkhead replacement at Calvert Marine Museum; $250,000 for Chesapeake Beach dredge material placement site; and $25,000 toward a new fire and rescue vessel for the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department.
In St. Mary’s County — $125,000 to repair the pier at Bushwood Wharf; $50,000 toward the purchase of a fire and rescue vessel for Ridge Volunteer Fire Department; $500,000 for a boat ramp at Snow Hill Park; and $800,000 toward maintenance dredging at the St. Patricks Creek federal navigation channel.