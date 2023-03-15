State bill looks to establish water safety, swimming elective for upper-grade students

A life preserver hangs on the pier along the downtown Annapolis waterfront on March 9, a sunny day in the state’s capital.

 Capital News Service photo by Kara Thompson

Of the many bills in this year’s legislative session set to make changes to education in Maryland, one stands out: a bill that would develop a water safety and swimming curriculum for high school-aged students.

Del. Karen Toles (D-Prince George’s) is the main sponsor of House Bill 1105, which would require the State Board of Education to establish an elective course for public school students in grades 8-12 that would teach them the basics of swimming and water safety.