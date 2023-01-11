State House Dome renovation completed

Renovations to the Maryland State House Dome, including new slate and wood shingles, are completed as of Jan. 10.

 Office of Maryland Governor photo

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on Jan. 10 that the state has completed the most extensive renovation of the historic Maryland State House Dome in decades.

The restoration of the nation's oldest U.S. state capitol in continuous legislative use began in March 2022, and preserves the dome’s 18th century historic appearance while ensuring its long-term viability.