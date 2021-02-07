Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland’s first two COVID-19 mass vaccination sites opened on Feb. 5 at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County and at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore city.
“[Feb. 5] marks the beginning of mass vaccination in the State of Maryland, and another critical step forward in the plan that has taken us from 2,500 shots a day to 25,000 shots a day in a matter of weeks,” said Hogan (R). “We are rapidly building a statewide distribution infrastructure as we anxiously await the additional supply that is so desperately needed. We are prepared to deploy whatever supply the federal government is able to provide.”
Six Flags America
The state will open a mass vaccination site tomorrow at Six Flags America through a partnership between the Maryland Department of Health, the Maryland National Guard, and Kaiser Permanente. Governor Hogan will visit the Six Flags site for its soft launch tomorrow morning with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.
In coordination with Prince George’s County officials, the state has conducted initial outreach for appointments to a subset of the county’s pre-registration list. Once that outreach — which began last Wednesday — is complete, additional appointments through Monday, Feb. 15 will be made available to all eligible Marylanders. Due to high demand and very limited supply from the federal government, appointments are expected to fill up quickly.
The Maryland National Guard’s vaccination teams will provide support for the site. Kaiser Permanente will provide pharmacy services and post-vaccination observation and care.
Vaccinations are by appointment only, and appointments to receive the second dose will be scheduled simultaneously. Patients will not be charged any fees and no insurance information will be collected.
Baltimore Convention Center
A mass vaccination site tomorrow will open tomorrow at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (BCCFH) site in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM).
Marylanders can register for an appointment at the BCCFH vaccination site online at www.umms.org/BCCvaccine. Due to a high volume of requests and limited supply, wait times between submitting a request form and receiving an invitation to schedule could be significant.
Individuals needing assistance to register for a vaccine appointment at BCCFH can call 410-328-9865 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,Monday through Friday.
Statewide Call Center. On Monday, Feb. 15, the state will launch a toll-free call center to assist eligible residents with making appointments for state-run mass vaccination sites.
More Than 600,000 Vaccinations. Maryland providers have administered 601,914 COVID-19 vaccines, and 73.9% of all first doses received from the federal government have been given. Read today’s vaccine update.
Additional mass vaccination sites
The M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site will open in mid-February. Locations for mass vaccination sites in Western Maryland, Southern Maryland, and on the Eastern Shore are being finalized. Each site will receive its own allocation of doses separate from what is already being allocated to providers.
Mass vaccination sites will be supplemented by hospitals, neighborhood pharmacies, and county health departments as part of an expanding distribution network. More than 110 providers are listed on covidvax.maryland.gov.