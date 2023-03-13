The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 8,200 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.0%.
The Leisure and Hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 4,500 jobs, according to a release from the Maryland Department of Labor.
Other sectors adding jobs include: Trade, Transportation and Utilities (3,100); Private Education and Health Services (2,900); Government (2,200); Information (1,000); Other Services (800); and Financial Activities (200).
Sectors that experienced a decline include: Professional and Business Services (5,900); Mining and Logging, and Construction (500); and Manufacturing (100).
The Bureau of Labor Statistics completed its annual revisions process this month. During the process, historical state and national estimates are revised to reflect new population controls, updated input data, and model re-estimation.
As a result, the December jobs change was revised from a loss of 200 jobs to a gain of 4,100 jobs, and the December 2022 unemployment rate estimate was revised from 4.0% to 3.0%.
Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from BLS servers. Our database may be refreshed with a brief lag. For more immediate access to this month's jobs data, visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics website at www.bls.gov.