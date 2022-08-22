 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stress tests: Schools seek mental and behavioral health solutions

Schools Mental Health First Aid

An unidentified student rests on his desk as the Mojave Unified School District Superintendent Katherine Aguirre, center rear, addresses students before their spring break at California City Middle School in California City, Calif., on Friday, March 11, 2022. Since the pandemic started, experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing American children that is now visibly playing out at schools across the country.

 AP Photo by Damian Dovarganes

Anxiety and stress levels are up for many students, parents, staff and teachers as they return to campuses and classrooms for the 2022-23 school year.

Some students and teachers are still wrestling with the return to schools after the remote learning and shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

willowGoldfarb-thriveworks.jpg

Goldfarb
Sharon Hoover headshot1_0 (2).jpg

Hoover
BrendaHigh-pic.jpg

High

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK