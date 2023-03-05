Supreme Court ruling could impact 800,000 Maryland student loan borrowers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program.

 Capital News Service photo by Hunter Savery

A ruling from the Supreme Court against the White House’s student debt relief program could impact more than 800,000 Maryland student loan borrowers who are currently eligible for relief according to data from the federal Department of Education.

So far, about 320,000 Maryland borrowers have had their loans forgiveness applications approved by the Education Department. Maryland ranks second in the nation for average student loan debt burden, according to data from the Education Data Initiative, a nonprofit research group that examines data from the federal government.