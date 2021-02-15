A digital advertising tax that would pay for Maryland’s sweeping education reform was among vetoes by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) that the state’s Democratic House of Delegates overrode earlier this month.
The state predicts revenue as high as $250 million in the first year after implementation of the digital advertising tax, which would be the first of its kind in the U.S., from national or international companies or state taxpayers expecting to report significant revenue from digital advertising, according to legislative analysis.
The vetoed bill, House Bill 732, which the House overrode on Feb. 11, would also raise taxes on e-cigarettes and tobacco products, including bumping tax on cigarettes from $2 to $3.75 per pack.
Discouraging individuals, particularly children, from purchasing tobacco products was a primary goal of the bill, Del. Eric Luedtke (D–Montgomery), who lost both his mother and grandmother to smoking-related illnesses, and who expects his 20 years of smoking will have a toll on his own health, said during Thursday’s floor session.
Republican delegates, including Del. Jason Buckel (R–Allegany), who lost his grandparents to smoking-related illnesses 45 minutes apart, argued that the bill would do little to prevent smoking.
Del. Mike Griffith (R–Cecil, Harford) said tech giants would find ways sidestep the digital advertising tax, which would instead hurt small businesses already reeling from the pandemic.
“For small businesses fighting to survive during COVID-19, this vote sends a chilling message about the priorities of those in power,” Marylanders for Tax Fairness spokesman Doug Mayer said in a press release sent to Capital News Service.
Revenue from the digital advertising tax will at least partially fund the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s multi-billion dollar education reform initiative, while the tobacco tax would go toward Maryland’s rainy day fund and other COVID-related costs.
The House also enacted a vetoed bill requiring that a licensed firearms dealer facilitate most transactions involving rifles and shotguns. The bill, which the Senate overrode Tuesday, mandates that licensed armed dealers mediate the sale, rental or transfer of the weapons as if selling from their own shop, including conducting background checks, following state and federal laws and charging a fee.
Republican delegates were furious about what they perceived as the divisiveness of a bill infringing upon their constituents’ gun rights, though bill sponsor Del. Vanessa Atterbeary (D-Howard) said during Thursday’s floor session that the legislation would exempt temporary sharing — common among sports shooters and hunters — and allow immediate family members, including those outside the household, to transfer guns among each other.