Despite recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the rollout of the new COVID-19 booster in Maryland remains slow. The new booster has been in circulation for a little more than 50 days, and yet has been administered far less frequently than the original booster was over the same time frame last year.

The new COVID-19 booster is known as the bivalent booster, and was expanded for use to include children aged 5-11 by the CDC on Oct. 12. The booster was originally approved by the Federal Drug Administration on Aug. 31 and was recommended by the CDC the next day. In the 50 days since, the bivalent vaccine has been administered 600,560 times in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Health’s COVID dashboard.