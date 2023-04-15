Too much light has far-reaching effects on environment and human health

A nighttime shot from the International Space Station in 2020 shows the well-lit cities of Washington, D.C., left, Baltimore, right, and their surrounding suburbs.

 Photo courtesy of NASA

Every year it is becoming more and more difficult to see the stars. This will come as no surprise to residents of cities like Washington and Baltimore, where it is often difficult to see more than the moon.

Although it may not garner the same popular attention as other forms of environmental degradation, light pollution has far-reaching impacts for Earth’s ecosystems and human health.