Cherry blossoms

A cherry blossom tree was in full bloom in College Park on Feb. 23. It is one of many cherry trees blooming early in the Washington region.

 Capital News Service photo by Hannah Ziegler

After a mild winter in the Washington metro region triggered some local cherry blossom trees to bloom in early February, the National Park Service announced Wednesday that this spring’s peak bloom for the iconic trees will occur between March 23-25.

The announcement signals that warmer winter weather across the region may not significantly disrupt the typical bloom cycle for the cherry blossoms around the Washington, D.C., Tidal Basin, which usually peak around the last week of March or the first week of April each year.