Wider access to overdose-reversing drug could ease deadly toll of opioid crisis, experts say

Opioid painkillers are contributing to Maryland's opioid overdose deaths. A recent FDA decision will allow over-the-counter access to a drug that reverses overdoses.

 Capital News Service photo by Hannah Lang

The Food and Drug Administration's recent authorization of a life-saving drug that reverses overdoses could reduce the deadly impact of the ongoing opioid epidemic in Maryland and dozens of other states, according to health experts.

An FDA panel recently approved over-the-counter use of the nasal spray naloxone — commercially branded as Narcan — and it could be available at stores and online retailers by late summer.