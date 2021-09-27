Through the first two weeks of the season, the North Point High School girls soccer team has displayed a flare for the dramatic as well as a hint of grittiness.
In each of its first three games this fall, North Point (2-0-1) went into overtime, with the Eagles opening the season with a 1-0 victory over Calvert High, followed by a 3-2 victory over Leonardtown High then more recently played Huntingtown High School to a scoreless draw. Unlike their first three foes, North Point did not have a season one year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Considering that we didn't have the chance to play last fall or even in the spring, I think we've been able to really do a lot of good things," said North Point coach Kiante Webb. "We've got great senior leadership and our younger girls are making plays. We've battled with some really good teams so far and we're playing at a high level."
North Point has already received contributions from numerous players, but it has been seniors Jasmin Surrell and Ellie Stokes along with junior Neveah Mordecai who have been the central focus on the success. Mordecai scored the game-winner in overtime against Calvert and she had the assist when the Eagles edged Leonardtown 3-2 in overtime on a goal by Surrell.
"It was a very intense game," Stokes said. "We love playing against the very good teams. They're such good competition. Leonardtown has so many really good players. When we went one man down, coach [Webb] called us over and told us keep fighting and stay together and that's we did."
In the overtime victory over Leonardtown, North Point fell behind 1-0 early on a goal by Raiders' senior Isabella "Bubbles" Dever, but tallied the equalizer when Stokes scored off an assist from Peyton Starks. Leonardtown led 2-1 in the second half on a goal from Brooke Henderson, but the Eagles tied it later when Adaina Witherspoon scored off an assist from Stokes.
With just under 10 minutes remaining in a game that was gradually becoming far more physical, one North Point player was sent off with a red card and the Eagles played the final 9:42 of regulation and the overtime with just 10 players on the pitch. But the Eagles did not allow another goal, and in the opening minute of overtime Surrell scored the game-winner off a corner kick from Mordecai.
"It was a tough game, but maybe we'll see them again [in the SMAC Championship game," Dever said. "We had some really good chances to win in regulation. I think we just let up a little at the start of the overtime. They have some really good players and they came out fast and got that first possession and we couldn't clear it."