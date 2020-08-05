Officers locate Waldorf man wanted for attempted murder

Charles sheriff’s deputies in the warrants/fugitives unit have located Eric Benjamin Mitchell, 22, of Waldorf, who was wanted for escaping a rehabilitation facility, according to a release from the sheriff’s office sent Tuesday afternoon.
Mitchell is alleged to have escaped an in-patient substance abuse program in Harford County, according to the sheriff’s office. He was remanded to the facility on July 2 on the orders of the Circuit Court of Charles County.
Mitchell was being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center since February. He allegedly walked out of the treatment facility in Harford County on July 12. The Charles County Circuit Court issued a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest the following day.
Officers pursued leads over the following weeks and located Mitchell in Waldorf on Aug. 3. He was taken into custody and is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
Mitchell was originally arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in connection with a stabbing of his then-girlfriend.
Southern Maryland News has been following this case and previously reported updates. Go to somdnews.com to read more about Mitchell and his arrest.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Levy’s statement of charges, at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Mitchell who was allegedly non-compliant at first but eventually was taken into custody without incident.
The victim was found in a separate apartment with two stab wounds, according to charging documents. Medical treatment to the victim was provided by the arriving officers until she was transported to the hospital by paramedics, first to Charles Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to MedStar Northwest Trauma Center. A few arriving officers went with the victim to receive a statement on the incident.
The victim alleged that Mitchell hit her in the head with an open hand several times at which point the victim attempted to leave with their two children. Mitchell allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim twice in the stomach. Officers found a trail of blood leading from the apartment to a neighboring unit.
Mitchell was transported to the Charles detention center, where he was asked why he stabbed the victim, to which he responded “yes” and became agitated. Mitchell allegedly became irate and allegedly said “yeah I stabbed her” twice while being processed, according to the documents.
