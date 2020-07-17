Officers seeking whereabouts of Waldorf man

Charles County sheriff’s deputies in the warrants unit are currently searching for the whereabouts of Eric Benjamin Mitchell, 22, of Waldorf, according to a release from the sheriff’s office sent Tuesday morning.
Mitchell is alleged to have escaped an in-patient substance abuse program, according to the sheriff’s office. He was remanded to the facility on July 2 on the orders of the Circuit Court of Charles County.
Mitchell was being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center since February. He allegedly walked out of the treatment facility in Harford County on July 12. The Charles County Circuit Court issued a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest on July 13.
Mitchell was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in connection with a stabbing.
Per Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Levy’s statement of charges, at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Mitchell who was allegedly non-compliant at first but eventually was taken into custody without incident.
The victim was found in a separate apartment with two stab wounds, according to charging documents. Medical treatment to the victim was provided by the arriving officers until she was transported to the hospital by paramedics, first to Charles Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to MedStar Northwest Trauma Center. A few arriving officers went with the victim to receive a statement on the incident.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The victim alleged that Mitchell had been using phencyclidine, or PCP, for a few days and could have been under the influence of it at the time of the incident. Mitchell allegedly hit the victim in the head with an open hand several times, at which point the victim attempted to leave the residence.
As the victim was attempting to exit, Mitchell allegedly pushed her to the ground and closed the door to prevent her from exiting, according to charging documents. As the victim attempted to leave a second time, Mitchell allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her in the stomach.
The victim subsequently fled the apartment to a neighboring unit, where witnesses had opened their door to observe the alleged assault. One witness allegedly observed Mitchell swinging the knife in the direction of the victim, then stabbing her a second time in the stomach.
The victim allegedly entered the neighboring apartment to stop the assault. Charging documents stated that a trail of blood was leading up to where the victim was being harbored and increased in size as the victim awaited police and medical attention.
Officers searched the apartment where Mitchell was arrested and allegedly found multiple controlled dangerous substances, all of which were photographed and placed into evidence. Evidence of suspected PCP was sent to Maryland State Police for testing. The knife used in the alleged assault was not located during the initial search.
Mitchell was transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where blood was allegedly discovered on his clothing with no apparent injuries. While being interviewed by officers, Mitchell allegedly confessed to possessing the controlled dangerous substances and admitted to using PCP on the day of the assault. Mitchell also gave the location of the knife and a description that was consistent with the victim’s claim.
Mitchell was asked why he stabbed the victim, to which he responded “yes” and became agitated. Mitchell allegedly became irate and allegedly said “yeah I stabbed her” twice while being processed, according to the documents.
Mitchell is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached. Mitchell is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and 130 pounds, and has numerous tattoos on both arms. He has a prominent tattoo on his chest that says, “Only God Can Judge,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.{/div}
Twitter: @RVollandIndy