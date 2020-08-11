A Prince George’s County man is being held without bond in the Calvert County Detention Center in connection with the alleged taking of a work van early Saturday morning.
According to a statement of probable cause filed by Deputy Elizabeth Payne of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, a call about a motor vehicle theft at a residence on East Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings was received around 7 a.m. The caller gave a description of the man he claimed had stolen a work van from the home’s driveway. The 1997 Chevrolet van, which belongs to the complainant’s brother, had the name of a business on it.
The suspect was later identified as Michael Joseph Samuel Neary, 35, of Upper Marlboro.
In court documents, Payne stated that the complainant reported the suspect had banged on the home’s front door for several minutes. When the complainant answered door, the suspect asked him if the van was “supposed to be there.” The man was told to leave the property.
“Neary then got into the vehicle, started it and drove out of the driveway,” Payne stated in the charging papers.
The owner of the van was nearby and he began to follow the stolen vehicle, phoning in location updates to the sheriff’s office during the pursuit.
“The vehicle turned north onto Bayside Road and continued north,” Payne stated. In the area of Chesapeake Avenue and 8th Street Dfc. Nick Buckler initiated a traffic stop, which was made near 9th Street.
After he apprehension, Neary claimed he had recently been hired to work for the van owner’s company.
“I asked Neary what he did for a job and he stated that he is a ‘local five iron worker,’” Payne stated in charging documents.
Deputies searched the truck and “located a ripped plastic bag that contained 0.4 grams of a white/pink powdery substance of suspected heroin,” stated Payne, adding that the owner of the truck “stated that the bag containing the powdery substance was not his and he had never seen that before.”
Due to signs of impairment, Neary was administered standardized field sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly, Payne stated in charging documents.
After being read his DR15 Advice of Rights, Neary agreed to submit to an intoximeter test, which was administered by Cpl. Jed Harms. “The result was .00,” Payne stated. “After receiving the breath test results, I determined the breath test results were not consistent with the level of impairment that I observed.”
After Neary was read his Miranda rights, he agreed to an evaluation by a drug recognition expert. That test was administered at the sheriff’s office by Sgt. Roscoe Kreps and determined Neary was “under the influence of a central nervous depressant,” Payne stated.
Neary was charged with two felonies — unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft $1,500 to under $25,000. Additionally, Neary was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle plus he was cited for negligent driving, reckless driving, attempt to drive while impaired and driving while so far impaired that a person cannot drive safely.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 4.