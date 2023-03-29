Dear Chamber Members and Friends,
What’s the old expression? “All good things must come to an end.”
As I prepare to wrap up my 24-year chamber career in early June, we are preparing to say goodbye to another Charles County Chamber team member. It has been my extreme privilege and pleasure to work with Kathy Guzman-Russell for the past 13 months. Next week she will leave us to begin a new position with another local organization. We will miss her terribly.
Kathy came to the Chamber on Feb. 14 of last year. I have called her my Valentine’s Day gift. She has been the best employee I’ve ever worked with, not just in my chamber career, but also in my TV career, during my direct sales years and all of my other jobs.
Kathy spent 16 years at the Maryland Independent (Southern Maryland News) before joining me here at the Chamber. Local businesses knew her as their ad sales rep. She treated her advertising clients with a unique personal touch, a trait she brought to our organization. Her ability to make everyone feel heard, to show genuine concern for their needs, and just her overall sunny personality make her a shining star wherever she goes.
When Kathy joined our team here, I knew we were getting a winner. In her first two weeks, she welcomed 15 new members. She attended every event, lighting up every room she entered. She endeared herself and our organization to people who had never, ever considered joining the Chamber. She spoke to a long-overlooked audience and made everyone feel valued. Our Chamber is better for it. It is forever changed. For the first time in a long time, we look like the community we serve.
Kathy’s true passion has been helping new small businesses get up and running. She has an innate ability to connect people, something every chamber executive dreams of finding in their team members. Everyone wants to be around her, to feel her energy, to laugh with her, to experience her warmth, to know they are valued. I’ve never met anyone quite like her. And I’m grateful for every day of the short time we’ve worked together.
As Kathy moves on next week, and as I get ready to leave Charles County and my home state to move to Gettysburg, please be assured that the Chamber will go on. Jessica Richards will still be here, planning exciting events and keeping the communications channels open. Although she’s still relatively new, Jess has picked up on our vibe and has added her own verve to the way our Chamber works.
Our Board of Directors is strong and will continue to guide our way. And soon we will have a new CEO. The position is being advertised now. I’m confident that our Board will choose the perfect candidate to take us into the next chapter of the Chamber’s life. We have a lot of road ahead and if you’re a local business owner, nonprofit leader or government employee, I invite you to travel this road with the Chamber. It’s the road to opportunity, success and prosperity. Join us on our journey!
This will be my final column. I have enjoyed sharing this space with you for the past three-plus years. Thank you for taking the time to read my humble messages and for supporting our Chamber-member businesses. Please continue to do business with them. Seek them out. They are the ones who care about our community and work to make it a better place for all of us. As I’ve often said in this space, “Strong communities need strong chambers”. Thank you for supporting the Charles County Chamber!
