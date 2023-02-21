Feb. 26 has officially been declared Moll Dyer Day in St. Mary’s County. This date was first designated by the St. Mary’s County Commissioners in 2021 and proclaimed by Leonardtown Mayor Dan Burris on Feb. 26 of that year; 2023 marks the second annual celebration.

Moll was a real-life 17th-century woman (descendants still reside in the county)  who was accused of witchcraft. She was chased out of her house in St. Mary’s County by an angry mob on a cold winter’s night in 1697/1698-ish (no records survive) during a blizzard.