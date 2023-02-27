Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert County Elks Lodge #2620 recently announced the next Southern Maryland Bluegrass Series concert will be held on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. Featured will be a new group on the bluegrass scene known as Volume Five. The band has released seven albums on the Mountain Fever Record label to date.
Performers include Glen Harrell as lead singer and fiddler, Jacob Burleson on guitar and vocals, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin and vocals, Chris Wade on banjo and Jacob Eller on bass.
Show tickets are available at the door for $20 per person. Ages 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Food and beverages will be offered for sale, and there will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
Doors open at noon for the 2 p.m. show.
Information on this and other shows may be found at www.somdbluegrass.com or you may call 301-737-3004. The lodge is located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Important March dates to remember
Some upcoming dates to remember include: March 2 was Read Across America Day; Say happy birthday to Linda Morris on March 5; March 6 is National Oreo Cookie Day; March 8 is International Women’s Day; March 9 is Meatball Day; and March 10 is National Pack Your Lunch Day.
Bridal show planned at HSMC
Just a reminder that there’s still time to preregister for the Bridal Show to be held at Historic St. Mary’s City Sunday on March 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Old State House and pavilion, located at 47418 Old State House Road in St. Mary’s City.
This is an opportunity to meet with over 35 different wedding professionals including caterers, DJs, photographers, make-up artists, wedding planners and so much more. The event is free if you preregister before March 10 at forms.gle/KAfoQuLTRpScyTmm6 (or pay $5 at the door).
1 28-ounce can of peaches in syrup (you may leave the peaches sliced or you may choose to cut them in smaller pieces)
1 stick of butter, cut up
Cinnamon
Chopped nuts
Cooking spray
Directions: Spray a 13-by-9-inch pan with PAM cooking spray; spread peaches on the bottom. Spoon the cake mix over the top. Sprinkle cinnamon and nuts (as much as you like) over the cake mix. Dot the mix with cut-up butter.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until just lightly browned on top. (Note: half-way through cooking, stir the butter into the top part of the cake mix to be sure it’s blended.) Serve on individual plates with your favorite ice cream. I’m going to repeat this recipe this week using a can of apple pie filling instead of the peaches.