Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert County Elks Lodge #2620 recently announced the next Southern Maryland Bluegrass Series concert will be held on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. Featured will be a new group on the bluegrass scene known as Volume Five. The band has released seven albums on the Mountain Fever Record label to date.

Performers include Glen Harrell as lead singer and fiddler, Jacob Burleson on guitar and vocals, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin and vocals, Chris Wade on banjo and Jacob Eller on bass.